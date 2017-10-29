Local Company Shares Halloween Fun With Disabled Children

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A business in Lakewood has held a fantastic Halloween event for kids for the last five years.

Pasco has turned its Lakewood office into a Halloween extravaganza for kids with disabilities.

The company tells CBS4 trick or treating in neighborhoods can be very difficult for kids who need wheelchair accessibility.

“I always tell Cameron it’s his own party. I say ‘Cameron you have your own party now,'” said Freddie Hill.

The fun included a petting zoo, haunted house, zombie shootout, and mini carnival plus treats and activities.

Pasco provides home health services for families across Colorado.

