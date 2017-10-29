Body Found In RV Fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators in Colorado Springs say a body was found in a recreational vehicle fire.
Neighbors called 911 after the fire erupted early Saturday morning near Circle Drive and Bijou Street.
Crews showed up to find an R.V. fully engulfed. A neighbor quickly warned others to get out of the nearby home.
“He ran in there, banged on the door until they answered. Everyone got out and then he was on the phone with the fire department,” said one neighbor.
It wasn’t until fire crews doused the fire when they discovered a body inside the home.
Police say the death is not suspicious, but it’s not clear whether the individual died before the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.