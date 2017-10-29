Body Found In RV Fire

Broncos Week 8 Injury Report: Denver Broncos Could Be Missing Key Players Against A Healthy Kansas City Chiefs TeamThe Denver Broncos (3-3) will travel to play the Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) on Monday night. This will be the 115th time these two teams have met. Both teams look to be relatively healthy heading into this week's matchup. While the Chiefs are expected to have no one miss the game, the Broncos only have one player officially listed as Out. Both teams will need to be healthy in order to come out with a victory.