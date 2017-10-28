Ultimate Frisbee Tournament Honors Slain Student

By Brian Maass
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Friends and ultimate Frisbee fans are planning to gather in Boulder Sunday for an ultimate frisbee tournament to honor and remember Andrew Graham, who was gunned down in Centennial Nov. 6, 2009.
The tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Williams Village Field and is free for all attendees. The event is hosted by the CU Ultimate Men’s club team and supports the Andrew Gelston Graham Charitable Foundation.
The foundation supports and promotes advanced education, athletics and the implementation of a program to educate and support families affected by youth violence.
Graham loved ultimate frisbee according to his friends who say the tournament celebrates a young man who “embodies what is meant to be a quality person on and off the field.”
Graham, a University of Colorado graduate student, was 23 when he was gunned down an an apparent robbery attempt as he walked home from a light rail station after a house hunting trip. His murder remains unsolved.
Click here for more information on the tournament and to get sign up documents.
More information on the Andrew Gelston-Graham charitable foundation is here.
