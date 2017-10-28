Puerto Rican Puppies Looking For New Homes In Colorado

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Dozens of dogs that were rescued from hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico will be up for adoption soon in Colorado.

larimer county humane society1 Puerto Rican Puppies Looking For New Homes In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

At the Larimer County Humane Society on Thursday staff were giving twelve of the adult dogs and puppies medical care. They say the animals will be up for adoption soon. The shelter in Loveland was were one of six different Colorado facilities that welcomes dogs and cats from the U.S. territory.

puerto rico puppies 10pkg frame 720 Puerto Rican Puppies Looking For New Homes In Colorado

One of the dogs is brought off a plane on Wednesday. (credit: CBS)

The Dumb Friends League in Denver also has some of the dogs that were forced to leave their homes in Puerto Rico because of Hurricane Maria and many of them will be available this weekend. The animals will be featured on their website when they are ready for adoption.

