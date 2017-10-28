Latest Forecast: Colorado Cloud Control Keeps It Cool

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is caught between a big, ridge of high pressure on the west coast and a deep, low pressure trough over the Great Lakes and Midwest. This is keeping a northerly flow over the central Rockies. This set up is bringing in lots of cloud cover straight out of Canada and the northwest. So most of eastern Colorado will be socked in with clouds for the first half of the day with some gradual clearing late on Saturday.

There may be a little high elevation snow in the mountains and higher foothills as the day goes on. A drier batch of air will move in Saturday night into Sunday helping to clear skies out. Sunday will be a little warmer with more sunshine around the region.

The next wave of cold air will be blasting into the state late on Sunday. This cold front will roll in with a a little freezing drizzle and light snow for Monday morning. This may be an issue for the Monday morning commute.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.