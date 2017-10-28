Police Release Photo Of Car That Was Driven By Man Who Shot Student

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police say they need help finding a man who shot a high school student in Aurora last month.
The student survived the shooting, which happened at 11th and Macon Street on Sept. 20.
Police say the gunman was driving a 2004 Honda Civic with mismatched wheels and a driver’s door that’s black or dark blue. They released an image of the car on Friday and said it possibly had green Colorado license plates.
The suspect was described as being Hispanic and either 19 and 20 years old. He had a a tattoo on his neck and short hair. There was also a passenger in the car who was either 19 and 20 was black.
Additional Resources
The following information about this case was released by Aurora police:
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Agent Pete Szuch at 303-739-1985 or tipsters can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867 or text “DMCS” to 274637. By using Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible of a reward of up to $2,000.