Thief Steals Electronics From Fire Station

DEER TRAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in Elbert County are hoping someone recognizes a thief who broke into a fire station and got away with electronics equipment.

(credit: CBS)

The crime happened last month in Deer Trail. Surveillance cameras in the North Central Fire Station recorded the man burglarizing the building.

He was described as being white, in his early 40s and having brown hair. He was driving a grey SUV.

The following information about the Sept. 6 crime was released by the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office:

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to call the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office at 303-805-6110, or email the Sheriff’s Office at tips@elbertcounty-co.gov or submit an anonymous tip at MetroDenverCrimeStoppers.com\tip.

