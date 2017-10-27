Pence Snubs Colorado Congressman As He Speaks Of Party Unity

DENVER (CBS4) – Vice President Mike Pence came to Colorado with a message of party unity on Thursday, but he didn’t acknowledge a Colorado Congressman sitting in the front row for his speech.

“It is great to be back in the Centennial State … (with) people who I know in the not-distant future are going to turn Colorado red,” said Pence at a fundraiser for the Republican Party in the Denver Tech Center.

Pence came to help fill Republican coffers and unite a party that saw two Republican senators — Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee and Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona — call President Donald Trump unfit for office this week.

Pence pushed back.

“With a strong and united Republican Party, we’re going to keep delivering on the promises that we made to the American people,” Pence said.

Even as he boasted about party unity, Pence refused to call any attention to the fact that Rep. Ken Buck was in attendance for the speech.

Buck, who represents Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, voted against the Republican budget earlier on Thursday.

“We’re going to pass the largest tax cut in American history, and we’re going to pass it this year,” Pence said.

Tax reform is considered by many to be a must-win for the Republican party after its failure to repeal and replace Obamacare. Pence didn’t talk about health care in his speech and instead focused on the future.

“With Republican unity we’re going to re-elect Republican majorities in the House of Representatives in Washington DC and in the Senate,” Pence said.

“With a unified Republican party we’re going to elect a Republican governor to the great state of Colorado in 2018.”

Several of Colorado’s Republican gubernatorial candidates were in attendance on Thursday.