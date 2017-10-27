Denver Zoo Euthanizes Tiger With Aggressive Leukemia

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo has euthanized a tiger before it was debuted to the public.
Martin, a 3-year-old male Amur tiger, had started demonstrating signs of decreased activity and lack of appetite starting on October 22, according to a release from the zoo.
After an exam and a blood infusion from another of the zoo’s tigers, Martin’s test results showed an extremely aggressive form of leukemia.
A consultation with Colorado State University’s Veterinary Oncology team determined the cancer was terminal, and Martin was humanely euthanized.
“To lose such a young and magnificent animal is a devastating loss for our team and our community,” said Vice President for Veterinary Medicine, Scott Larsen.
Martin was born at the Moscow Zoo in 2014, and arrived at the Denver Zoo from Russia on July 1. Martin’s medical records from the Moscow Zoo did not reflect any major health concerns.
Before the euthanization, some reproductive material was saved for potential future genetic use.