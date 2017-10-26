COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates The Heroin Fix, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Handmaids Protest V.P. Pence’s Visit

DENVER (CBS4)– Vice President Mike Pence visited Colorado on Thursday where he talked about tax reform. But it was his position on reproductive rights that spurred protests.

Pence visited Lockheed Martin in Littleton in the afternoon and then spoke at a Republican Party fundraiser in the evening in the Denver Tech Center.

Protesters dressed as handmaids lined the streets on the way to the Denver Marriott Tech Center. The costume is in reference to the novel, movie and television show about a dystopian future society in which women are treated as property.

They condemn Pence’s anti-abortion stance and attempts to defund Planned Parenthood in his repeal and replace Obamacare actions.

An anti-Trump group organized the demonstration.

“To let him know that here in Colorado we believe in women’s rights, immigrant rights, worker’s rights and human rights in general. So, we’ll be here. We can protest all the way to the next election,“ said Indivisible Movement spokeswoman Sophia Solano.

The fundraiser will benefit the Colorado Republican Party. The event sold 400 tickets, about half of the maximum capacity for the conference room.

