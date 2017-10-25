‘The Wild Party’ Is Playing Out At The Stanley Market Place

“The Wild Party” is a 360-degree theatre experience, where the audience becomes part of the action, in this case an all-night party set in the Roaring Twenties. It’s on a limited run through October 31st at The Stanley Market Place in Aurora. For tickets and information go to wildpartydenver.com.

AURORA, Colo (CBS4) – This is the kind of party that legends are made of, all bathtub gin and wild abandon. “The Wild Party” is just that, a comic tragedy with music by Michael John LaChiusa that surrounds, involves, and immerses you in one wild night from the 1920’s.

Produced by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, this show is running off-site, at the Stanley Market Place in Aurora. The audience enters a club and then is led into a huge apartment by the cast members where you become a part of the action, as Queenie, and Burrs, and Katie, and Black, and Dolores and the rest figure out who they are, why they’re there, and what the cut off should be on the gin.

The music, dance, and costumes are all of the period and the entire cast is a knock out, especially Emily Van Fleet as Queenie, Sheryl McCallum as Dolores, and Laurence Curry as Black.

This was a fun, if edgy night, being part of the party, being part of the show.