Police: Disbarred Lawyer Stole Dozens Of Credit Cards

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Police say a lawyer who was disbarred went on a shopping spree in Aspen with more than 60 stolen credit cards.

Police say he spent $30,000 dollars in total.

aspen lawyer arrested evidence credit aspen times Police: Disbarred Lawyer Stole Dozens Of Credit Cards

(credit: Aspen Times)

It took investigators several days to catalogue all the evidence found in bags.

They say Alan Cohen bought nearly two dozen iPads, cell phones, designer clothing and a drone.

alan cohen from aspen police taken 10 9 17 Police: Disbarred Lawyer Stole Dozens Of Credit Cards

(credit: Aspen Police Department)

Police also found bags of unopened mail in Cohen’s car. They believe the envelopes contain even more stolen credit cards.

Cohen faces felony charges of identity theft, criminal impersonation and criminal possession of a financial device.

