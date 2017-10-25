Latest Forecast: 60 Degree Temperature Drop & Snow In Store Tomorrow

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – We’ve been talking about a big weather change all week and now it’s knocking on our door.

Enjoy today’s record warmth because the bottom will drop out during the day on Thursday.

A strong cold front promises to bring the coldest air of the season to Colorado with temperatures in Denver as cold as the upper teens by early Friday.

There will also be a quick chance for some light rain and snow as the front moves through Thursday.

Get ready for a fast turn around with warmer weather arriving over the weekend, following by another cool down early next week.

