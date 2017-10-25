Grand Avenue Bridge Could Reopen In A Couple Of Weeks

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The end is near for a massive traffic nightmare in Glenwood Springs that’s impacted traffic going to and from Aspen.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says the Grand Avenue Bridge should reopen early next month. That’s sooner than the anticipated opening date the week of Thanksgiving.

glenwood bridge closure 6pkg frame 559 Grand Avenue Bridge Could Reopen In A Couple Of Weeks

(credit: CBS)

Crews have been working on the bridge since August. That construction has created a lengthy detour for drivers who take Highway 82 to Aspen.

glenwood bridge closure 6pkg frame 682 Grand Avenue Bridge Could Reopen In A Couple Of Weeks

The bridge replacement project in Glenwood Springs (credit: CBS)

CDOT says they don’t have an exact opening day but should have that by next week.

glenwood bridge closure 6map frame 931 Grand Avenue Bridge Could Reopen In A Couple Of Weeks

(credit: CBS)

