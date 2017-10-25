Grand Avenue Bridge Could Reopen In A Couple Of Weeks

Mother and Son Share Heart Defect and CardiologistA mother and her baby boy share the same serious heart defect. They also share the same cardiologist who has seen both through life-threatening complications.

Police Arrest Father & Son In Bank Robbery SpreeA father and son are under arrest and accused of pulling off six bank robberies in the Denver Metro area between February and October of this year.

Church Helping Out Family Injured In Devastating CrashDenver's True Light Baptist Church is coming Together for Colorado, to help out fellow parishioners involved in a horrible head on crash.