Denver Isn’t A Very Good City To Be A Sports Fan

By Mark Haas

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver isn’t a very good city to be a sports fan, according to a new study.

When it comes to professional sports, WalletHub ranked Denver:

The rankings formula for each sport varied, but generally included number of teams, performance level, championships, ticket prices, fan engagement, attendance and also considered to a lesser degree college and minor league teams.

For football, the top five were Green Bay, Pittsburgh, New York, Dallas and Boston, while Denver was 16th right behind 15th-ranked Miami, but ahead of 17th-ranked Oakland.

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 24: Fans walk outside the stadium prior to the AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 24, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

In baseball, Denver’s 24th ranking puts the city only ahead of Phoenix and Miami in terms of U.S. major league cities. The top baseball cities are New York, St. Louis, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Arlington (Texas Rangers).

The top five hockey cities are Detroit, Boston, Pittsburgh, Anaheim and St. Louis.

The top five basketball cities are Los Angeles, Boston, Oakland, San Antonio and Salt Lake City. Denver’s 29th ranking puts the city below college towns Durham and Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and is the lowest of any NBA city in the U.S.

