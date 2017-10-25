Man Dubbed ‘Hatchet Man’ Appears In Court

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The man dubbed “hatchet man” for his alleged threatening incidents against hikers and bicyclists in El Paso County appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

Daniel Nations

Daniel Nations (credit Teller County)

Investigators allege Daniel Nations threatened people with a hatchet on the Mount Herman Trail near Monument last month. Nations has been charged with assault and trespassing in El Paso County.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The case gained national attention after detectives from Indiana called Nations a person of interest in the double murder of two young girls.

Libby German and Abby Williams

Libby German and Abby Williams (credit: CBS)

Nations is also facing weapons and traffic violations in Teller County. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in that case on Nov. 6.

