Father Of Baby Taken In Stolen Truck Faces Charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The father of a baby who was abducted in a truck that was stolen now face charges in Colorado Springs.
Police charged Dustin Sargent-Davis with child abuse.
The three-month-old baby girl was found safe after the truck she was in was stolen on North Carefree Circle on Monday.
Police say Sargent-Davis left the truck unlocked and running while he went inside a business.
The child was found in her car seat about 20 minutes later next to a dumpster.
“Smiling… she was wide awake. The whole time I had her, she wasn’t crying but just kind of a surreal thing to see. I have a 5-year-old child myself,” said Matthew Barnes, the man who found the baby girl.
Police are still looking for the 2007 Dodge grey pickup truck and the suspect who stole the vehicle.
Charging him with child abuse is only going to add to his misery, and the potential permanent loss of his child is more than enough of a lesson for this man. We have enough useless and needless cases overpopulating our courts, and costing us all in our tax dollars. We don’t know why he did it, and in the end, you can’t legislate common sense. There are far too many REAL instances of child abuse that go unchecked until it is too late; this simply isn’t one, at least in my opinion.