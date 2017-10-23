Tiny Home Causing Big Problems For Colorado Family

By Rick Sallinger

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A tiny home is now the source of big problems. It was built at Greeley West High School by a teacher and his construction class. It still sits unfinished just outside the school.

It was for April Welp and her family who spotted an ad last year on Craig’s List.

“It was from a teacher who would like his students to build a tiny home,” she told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

She agreed to supply the materials and the plans for it to be built on a trailer.

She, her husband and four children, ages one to nine, would move it to the western slope to live in until they could build a full size house, but Welp says if they attempted to move it, it might fall apart.

“With the weight of the walls, the weight of the roof the load bearing walls could eventually fall off,” she said.

Welp claims the job was not adequately done.

Experts she hired found it is “unsuitable for transport” and unlivable.

As of now they are out some $22,000 and one tiny home.

Welp walked through the back yard of a relative’s home where they are now living, but soon have to leave.

“Our children are confused that we don’t have a home. Even family members and friends supporting us are distraught,” she said.

The Greeley School district says the students provided the labor free of charge. The family provided the supplies. Now lawyers are talking about how to construct a tiny house settlement.

The district says it made an offer to the Welp’s. The district has not heard back.

The family says the offer is not worth accepting.

Greeley School District 6 sent CBS4 a statement regarding the matter, saying:

“As part of obtaining vocational training, students in one of Greeley West’s construction trades classes worked on a tiny house for a family. The family provided the materials and the students provided the labor free of charge as a learning exercise. The family has now alleged that they have concerns with the students’ workmanship and are threatening to file a lawsuit.

The District is currently attempting to negotiate a resolution with the family’s attorney and that remains ongoing at this point. We have had regular communication with the family over the past few months, and are waiting to hear how they would like to proceed. We have made every effort to settle this issue amicably, and will continue to do so.”

