‘Thank You For Your Service’: 10,000 Free Tickets Available To Active Duty Military And Veterans

DENVER (CBS4) – Up to 10,000 U.S. veterans and active service members will be among the first to experience the new movie “Thank You For Your Service.”

Universal Pictures and AMC Theatres announced they are giving away up to 10,000 free tickets to see the new movie.

“Thank You for Your Service” follows a group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq who struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of war.

Each of the first 25 service members (per location) with valid, government-issued ID who want to see the movie on October 26 at 7 p.m. will be allowed in.

Free tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and may only be picked up at the AMC box office on October 26.

The offer is valid at more than 400 AMC Theatre locations nationwide.

In a release the companies said: “Thank You for Your Service reminds us all of the tremendous sacrifice made by America’s service members and their families,” said Elizabeth Frank, EVP Worldwide Programming and Chief Content Officer, AMC Theatres. “AMC is pleased to partner with Universal Pictures to offer veterans and active service members the opportunity to attend this preview screening at no charge.”

There are six AMC locations in the Pittsburgh area that will be showing the screening including the Waterfront, AMC South Hills Village, AMC South Pike, AMC Westmoreland, AMC Delmont, and AMC Steubenville.

DreamWorks Pictures’ Thank You for Your Service follows a group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq who struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they’ve left the battlefield.

Starring an ensemble cast led by Miles Teller, Haley Bennett, Joe Cole, Amy Schumer, Beulah Koale, Scott Haze, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Brad Beyer, Omar J. Dorsey and Jayson Warner Smith, the drama is based on the bestselling book by Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and author David Finkel.

Jason Hall, who wrote the screenplay of American Sniper, makes his directorial debut with Thank You for Your Service and also serves as its screenwriter. Jon Kilik (The Hunger Games series, Babel) produces the film.

