South High Principal On Leave After ‘Personnel Matter’

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools isn’t saying much about a high school principal and student adviser who were placed on paid administrative leave.
Police tell CBS4 they are investigating whether school officials followed state law with an alleged incident of reporting “inappropriate touching” between students.
South High School principal Jen Hanson has been placed on administrative leave.
Student adviser Lynette Lucero has also been placed on leave.
A letter sent out to students last week states that there is information about concerns at the school which need a closer look.
CBS4 has repeatedly asked DPS for comment regarding the incident. Denver Public Schools describes it as a “personnel matter.”
DPS spokesman Will Jones responded by email: “We are committed to providing as much information about this as we can to our families and community. This case involves personnel matters. At this time, we cannot say anything more than what is in the letter.”
According to Colorado’s Mandatory Reporting law, all officials and employees of a public school are required to report child abuse if they “have reasonable cause to know OR SUSPECT that a child has been subjected to abuse or neglect.” C.R.S. § 19-3-304.