Restaurants Going Extra Mile to Attract Good Employees

By Dominic Garcia

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Bob Simon wants to hire people quickly which is why his Fort Collins Fazoli’s is one of many offering what they’re calling a “National Signing Day.”

It’s a hiring event with incentives to attract new employees.

“People come in, we’re going to make the decisions tomorrow. We’ll review the application, we’ll interview and make decisions so we can get people hired,” Simon told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

What makes the event unique are the prizes they’re using to attract people.

One is a bonus; stay for 90 days and get an extra $90. They’re also offering chances to win high-end Beats headphones and a Bose sound system. The goal is to not only attract good people, but get them to stick around.

“It is difficult to find people these days because they have so many options,” said Simon.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Restaurant Association says restaurants across the state are struggling to keep good employees.

Other industries like marijuana and construction are stealing labor away.

So in addition to a competitive salary, restaurants need to get creative. Simon says managers also need to be flexible with their employees.

“You have to be competitive, have to be flexible on scheduling. People want to work a flexible schedule,” said Simon.

And above all else it’s not just the money and prizes, Simon says employees need to genuinely like coming to work.

“I try to create a fun work environment. I tell people when we gotta work, we gotta work. But I try and keep it light, have a good time. I bring donuts in, just try and keep it happy and upbeat.”

LINK: Fazoli’s Hiring Event

