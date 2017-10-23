2 Children Allegedly Stabbed By Older Brother To Be Laid To Rest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The two Colorado Springs children allegedly stabbed by their older brother are being laid to rest.
The funeral for Noah and Sophia Murphy will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Mountain Springs Church.
Their 19-year-old brother, Malik Murphy, is accused of stabbing them and wounding his father in their home on Tuesday. The father survived.
Investigators say Murphy told them he carried out the attack so he could be alone in the house. He allegedly bought a knife several months ago with the plan of killing his entire family and burying the bodies in the backyard.
