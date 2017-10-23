2 Children Allegedly Stabbed By Older Brother To Be Laid To Rest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The two Colorado Springs children allegedly stabbed by their older brother are being laid to rest.

Sophia and Noah Murphy (credit: CBS)

The funeral for Noah and Sophia Murphy will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Mountain Springs Church.

Their 19-year-old brother, Malik Murphy, is accused of stabbing them and wounding his father in their home on Tuesday. The father survived.

Malik Murphy (credit: Colorado Springs Police)

Investigators say Murphy told them he carried out the attack so he could be alone in the house. He allegedly bought a knife several months ago with the plan of killing his entire family and burying the bodies in the backyard.

