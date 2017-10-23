HUD Secretary Visits Mixed-Income Neighborhood

DENVER (CBS4) – The U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development visited Denver on Monday.

U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson (credit: CBS)

Dr. Ben Carson stopped by Mariposa Development and toured several facets of the area including Osage Cafe at the Tapiz Apartments and the Catholic Charities Daycare at the Zephyr Apartments.

Mariposa Development (credit: CBS)

The Mariposa Development is a mixed-income neighborhood that focuses on holistic development of residents.

Mariposa Development (credit: CBS)

“Theres all kinds of facilities to help to stimulate the young people both in terms of actual skills and in terms of character development,” said Carson.

Mariposa Development (credit: CBS)

The secretary will be in Aurora on Tuesday to tour the new housing complexes built with funding from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development.

RELATED: New Public Housing Helps The Working Poor

