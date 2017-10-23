Hickenlooper Wants To Focus On Congestion Solutions

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. John Hickenlooper addressed some of the biggest issues facing Colorado on Monday, including the state’s needs for transportation improvements.
Hickenlooper addressed groups like the Colorado Department of Transportation and Transit Alliance in downtown Denver.
He believes traffic congestion can hurt the state and that more can be done.
“If you want to take a strong economy and figure out things you can do to restrict that economic growth and hot have such a rosy picture, one really good way to do that is tie everyone up in congestion,” said Hickenlooper.
He believes it should be a bipartisan effort to make sure Colorado has the infrastructure to accommodate future growth.