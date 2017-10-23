3 Dead After Vehicle Plunges Into Pond

Filed Under: Car Into Pond, Greeley, Greeley Police, North 47th Avenue, O Street

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Three people died after the car they were riding in left the road and plunged into a pond early Monday morning.

Police in Greeley rushed to the intersection at North 47th Avenue and O Street just before 6 a.m.

greeley lake crash 3 greeley fd 3 Dead After Vehicle Plunges Into Pond

(credit: Greeley Fire Dept.)

Witnesses told investigators that the vehicle left the roadway at a high rate of speed and plunged into the pond south of the intersection at the bottom of the embankment.

greeley lake crash 1 greeley fd 3 Dead After Vehicle Plunges Into Pond

(credit: Greeley Fire Dept.)

Dive crews with the Greeley Fire Department recovered the three male victims in the accident.

greeley lake crash 4 greeley fd 3 Dead After Vehicle Plunges Into Pond

(credit: Greeley Fire Dept.)

All were pronounced dead at North Colorado Medical Center.

Those who died have not been identified.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch