3 Dead After Vehicle Plunges Into Pond

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Three people died after the car they were riding in left the road and plunged into a pond early Monday morning.
Police in Greeley rushed to the intersection at North 47th Avenue and O Street just before 6 a.m.
Witnesses told investigators that the vehicle left the roadway at a high rate of speed and plunged into the pond south of the intersection at the bottom of the embankment.
Dive crews with the Greeley Fire Department recovered the three male victims in the accident.
All were pronounced dead at North Colorado Medical Center.
Those who died have not been identified.