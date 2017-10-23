COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos Defensive Back Justin Simmons. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Man Killed In Condo Fire Identified

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Fort Collins man who died in a condominium fire over the weekend has been identified as Dustin Burch.

Burch, 29, was found early Saturday morning in the burning apartment.

(credit: CBS4)

Poudre Fire Authority crews were dispatched at 1:58 a.m. to the Cammire condominium complex at 2115 W. Plum Street after multiple calls came in to 911 about the fire.

Firefighters pulled Burch from the second-floor unit, but he later died from smoke inhalation and burns. Authorities say his death has been ruled an accident.

(credit: CBS4)

Fire investigators said a second person who lives at the apartment was not home at the time of the fire.

What started the fire remained under investigation on Monday.

It’s the second fatal Fort Collins fire in less than two weeks. Thirty-two-year-old Rachel Max died as a result of a fire Oct. 8th when rags used to stain her residence’s deck spontaneously combusted while stored underneath the deck.

