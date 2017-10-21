Early Morning Apartment Fire Claims Life

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) –  A Fort Collins man died early Saturday morning following an apartment fire.

Poudre Fire Authority crews were dispatched at 1:58 a.m. to the Cammire condominium complex at 2115 W. Plum Street after multiple calls came in to 9-1-1 about the fire.

Firefighters pulled a man from the second-floor unit, but he later died.

(credit: CBS4)

In a news release, PFA said a second person who lives at the apartment was not home at the time of the fire.

The fire was under control by 2:13 a.m. No cause has been determined at this time.

The man’s identity will be revealed by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office once next of kin have been notified.

(credit: CBS4)

It’s the second fatal Fort Collins fire in less than two weeks. Thirty-two-year-old Rachel Max died as a result of a fire Oct. 8th when rags used to stain her residence’s deck spontaneously combusted while stored underneath the deck.

PFA Fire Chief Tom DeMint made reference to that earlier fire and the triple-fatal shooting that took place Thursday morning in the fire department’s news release.

“Our community has experienced multiple tragedies in recent weeks and days,” DeMint said. “These events have a ripple-effect that’s wide-reaching. Keep each other close. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. And know that we can get through this together.”

 

