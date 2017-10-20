Latest Forecast: Temperatures Soar On Friday Ahead Of A Cold Front

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The record high temperature in Denver for Friday is 83° set in 1950. It’s unlikely we’ll break (or even tie) that record but we should be close thanks to sunny skies and southwesterly winds that will transport warm air into Colorado from the deserts of Arizona and New Mexico.

By Friday evening a cold front will move into northwest Colorado bringing rain and snow to the Craig, Meeker, and Steamboat Springs areas. The front will reach the Denver area by 2 a.m. but the precipitation associated with the front will stop short of reaching the Front Range. Instead we’ll just experience a shift in the winds to the northwest. And those northwesterly winds will continue through the day on Saturday keeping temperatures 20 to 30 degrees cooler than Friday. Gusts could reach 30 mph at times.

In the mountains, snow is likely late Friday night into early Saturday morning. The snow should end before sunrise on Saturday and accumulation should be limited to just a couple inches on the higher peaks and passes mainly above 10,000 feet.

Sunny and warmer weather will return statewide on Sunday with highs in the metro area reaching near 70°.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.