Colorado Officials Back Plans To Fund Interstate Widening

DENVER (AP) — Colorado officials have backed spending plans to widen Interstate 25 in sections north and south of Denver.

The Gazette reports that the Colorado Transportation Commission on Thursday approved a resolution that pledges about $250 million for the widening of the roadway from Monument to Castle Rock, and they allotted $200 million to widen a section from Longmont to Loveland.

The state funding for the southern project is dependent on a $65 million federal grant plus $35 million in local funding.

The Coloradoan reports that the northern project would expand the interstate to three lanes in both directions, but the state funding depends on the U.S. Department of Transportation awarding a local planning organization a grant of up to $95 million.

