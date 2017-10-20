Colorado Officials Back Plans To Fund Interstate Widening

Annual Fundraiser Brings Opportunity To See 'Hamilton' The Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced the date of its annual Saturday Night Alive fundraiser Thursday night.

'Something Rotten!' Brings Big Laughs To Denver"Something Rotten!" was nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Set in the time of Shakespeare, it depicts the hilarity that ensures when two brothers try to make a name for themselves by write the very first musical.