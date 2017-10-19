Brewery Helps Out Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation With New Ale

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver brewery is teaming up with the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation.
Tivoli Brewing is coming together with the foundation for a special beer run.
The Tivoli was bottling 750 cases of Fallen Hero Red Ale on Thursday. It’s a limited edition as a fundraiser for the foundation.
The hope is not only to raise money for resources after an officer is killed in the line of duty but to raise awareness about drinking responsibly.
On their Facebook page, the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation describes itself as follows: “We provide support to Colorado law enforcement agencies, families, and communities after a sworn officer has died by providing honorable memorial services.”