CBS4 FOOTBALL BLITZ: Broncos LB Shane Ray is the guest for tonight's taping at Viewhouse Centennial (More Info)

Brewery Helps Out Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation With New Ale

Filed Under: Beer News, Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation, Tivoli Brewing

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver brewery is teaming up with the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation.

tivoli Brewery Helps Out Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation With New Ale

(credit: CBS)

Tivoli Brewing is coming together with the foundation for a special beer run.

The Tivoli was bottling 750 cases of Fallen Hero Red Ale on Thursday. It’s a limited edition as a fundraiser for the foundation.

tivoli2 Brewery Helps Out Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation With New Ale

(credit: CBS)

The hope is not only to raise money for resources after an officer is killed in the line of duty but to raise awareness about drinking responsibly.

On their Facebook page, the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation describes itself as follows: “We provide support to Colorado law enforcement agencies, families, and communities after a sworn officer has died by providing honorable memorial services.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch