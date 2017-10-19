Semi Crash Closes Northbound I-25 South Of Castle Rock

LARKSPUR, Colo. (CBS4) — Northbound Interstate 25 is closed south of Castle Rock because of a crash involving a semi and at least two other cars.
The interstate was closed at the Tomah Road exit, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported at about 9:45 a.m.
Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
The CSP warned it would take hours to clean up the scene and reopen the highway.
CDOT warned drivers to expect long delays and strongly advised taking alternate routes.