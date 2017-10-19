CBS4 FOOTBALL BLITZ: Broncos LB Shane Ray is the guest for tonight's taping at Viewhouse Centennial (More Info)

Semi Crash Closes Northbound I-25 South Of Castle Rock

Filed Under: Highway Closed, Interstate 25, Larkspur, Semi Crash

LARKSPUR, Colo. (CBS4) — Northbound Interstate 25 is closed south of Castle Rock because of a crash involving a semi and at least two other cars.

(credit: CSP Castle Rock)

The interstate was closed at the Tomah Road exit, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported at about 9:45 a.m.

(credit: CSP Castle Rock)

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

(credit: CSP Castle Rock)

The CSP warned it would take hours to clean up the scene and reopen the highway.

(credit: CSP Castle Rock)

CDOT warned drivers to expect long delays and strongly advised taking alternate routes.

