Two Puppies Join Western Slope Police Department

RIFLE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Rifle Police Department is welcoming two puppies into its drug-sniffing K9 unit.
12-year-old Carter Faulk set up a GoFundMe page to help the department get dogs “Jax” and “Makai.” The Post Independent reported Faulk wanted to help after he heard the department’s current drug-sniffing dog, Tulu, would soon retire.
The Rifle Police Department named Faulk an honorary canine officer, giving him a plaque for his achievement.
Police say the two puppies will spend time learning from the older dog and could be out in the field by this time next year.
Funds are still needed to pay for vet costs; if you’d like to help, you can go to www.gofundme.com/k9-for-rifle-police-department