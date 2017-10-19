CBS4 FOOTBALL BLITZ: Broncos LB Shane Ray is the guest for tonight's taping at Viewhouse Centennial (More Info)

Video Of Dog Reuniting With Owner After 7 Months Is Pure Joy

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A dog that disappeared seven months ago saw her owner for the first time on Wednesday and her reaction is pure joy.

Cora, a 4-year-old Lab mix, slipped out of her collar in Aurora back in March, according to officials with the City of Aurora.

Cora’s owner, Joshua Friesner, conducted a “long and extensive” search — and even hired a tracking team to find her, city officials said.

Despite his efforts, Friesner couldn’t find his furry friend.

Then, on Wednesday, officials said a good Samaritan brought her to the Aurora Animal Shelter as a stray.

Because Cora was microchipped, the shelter was able to contact Friesner and he picked her up the same day.

No one knows where Cora has been all this time but we think it’s safe to say she was happy to see him.

City officials recommend pet owners follow these tips in case your pet gets lost:

  • Have your pet microchipped and keep microchip information up to date
  • License your pet with the city
  • Report lost pets on PetHarbor.com
  • Check with local shelters and veterinarians
  • Post lost-pet flyers in your neighborhood
  • Have current photos and proof of ownership
