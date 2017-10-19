Video Of Dog Reuniting With Owner After 7 Months Is Pure Joy

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A dog that disappeared seven months ago saw her owner for the first time on Wednesday and her reaction is pure joy.

Cora, a 4-year-old Lab mix, slipped out of her collar in Aurora back in March, according to officials with the City of Aurora.

Cora’s owner, Joshua Friesner, conducted a “long and extensive” search — and even hired a tracking team to find her, city officials said.

Despite his efforts, Friesner couldn’t find his furry friend.

Then, on Wednesday, officials said a good Samaritan brought her to the Aurora Animal Shelter as a stray.

Because Cora was microchipped, the shelter was able to contact Friesner and he picked her up the same day.

No one knows where Cora has been all this time but we think it’s safe to say she was happy to see him.

A happy reunion today at the Aurora Animal Shelter when Cora, a 4-year-old Lab mix who slipped from her collar seven months ago in Aurora, was reunited with her family. Cora was brought into the shelter today as a stray. A post shared by City of Aurora, Colorado (@auroragov) on Oct 18, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

City officials recommend pet owners follow these tips in case your pet gets lost: