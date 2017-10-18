Mountain Lion Spotted Near Middle & Elementary Schools

GYPSUM, Colo. (CBS4) – A mountain lion sighting has some in Gypsum on alert.

Someone says they saw the big cat on Friday near the Gypsum Creek Golf Course, which is also near Gypsum Creek Middle School and Red Hill Elementary School.

Red Hill Elementary School (credit: CBS)

An alert from Eagle County was sent on Friday just after noon.

Wildlife experts say mountain lions get close to town this time of year because their prey move closer to people.

Gypsum Creek Golf Club (credit: CBS)

CPW advises to turn on outdoor lights and make noise when you let out your pets at night.

LINK: Colorado Parks & Wildlife Tips On Mountain Lion Encounters

