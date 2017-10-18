Colorado Deputy Resigned Days Before Body Found In Fire

Filed Under: Bayfield, CBI, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Durango, Durango Police Department, Jeremiah Lee, La Plata County, La Plata County Sheriff's Office

BAYFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a 42-year-old sheriff’s deputy who was found unresponsive inside a burning home resigned three days before he died.

A statement released Tuesday by the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office said that Deputy Jeremiah Lee also notified the office “about a personal situation” during the first week of October, prompting an administrative investigation.

The sheriff’s office also asked the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to do an independent investigation.

jeremiah lee credit colorado cattlemens association taken in february Colorado Deputy Resigned Days Before Body Found In Fire

Jeremiah Lee accepts an award in February. (credit: Colorado Cattlemen’s Association)

The office didn’t provide more detail about what prompted the investigations.

The statement said Lee resigned on Oct. 10. It says a member of the office’s crisis intervention team spoke with Lee on Thursday night and the two planned to meet for lunch soon.

The fire at Lee’s home was reported shortly after midnight on Friday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch