Denver Submits Bid For Second Amazon Headquarters

DENVER (AP) — Denver has submitted its pitch to lure Amazon’s proposed second headquarters.
The private Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation says it submitted a regional proposal on Wednesday.
Details of the bid were withheld. Officials with Denver and other cities, counties and entities that put the bid together were required to sign non-disclosure agreements on its contents.
Sam Bailey, vice president of economic development for the economic development group, says the proposal includes as many as eight metro-area locations where Amazon could build its operations.
Seattle-based Amazon is promising $5 billion in investment and as many as 50,000 jobs over the next decade and a half. It’s expected to pick a location next year.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)