Denver Submits Bid For Second Amazon Headquarters

Filed Under: Amazon, Amazon Headquarters, Denver

DENVER (AP) — Denver has submitted its pitch to lure Amazon’s proposed second headquarters.

The private Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation says it submitted a regional proposal on Wednesday.

Details of the bid were withheld. Officials with Denver and other cities, counties and entities that put the bid together were required to sign non-disclosure agreements on its contents.

Sam Bailey, vice president of economic development for the economic development group, says the proposal includes as many as eight metro-area locations where Amazon could build its operations.

Seattle-based Amazon is promising $5 billion in investment and as many as 50,000 jobs over the next decade and a half. It’s expected to pick a location next year.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch