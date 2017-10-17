3 Hurt When RTD Bus Crashed Into Front Porch

DENVER (CBS4)– An RTD bus smashed into the front porch of a home at 45th and Josephine in Denver on Tuesday afternoon.

The bus crashed into the home near Interstate 70 in northeast Denver about 4 p.m.

Copter4 flew over the bus that crashed into a front porch in Denver (credit: CBS)

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the crash or whether any other vehicles were involved.

Four people were hurt and rushed to the hospital. It is unclear whether those hurt were on the bus or in the home.

Police told CBS4 they were not aware of any serious injuries. The bus driver was not hurt.

Firefighters with the Denver Fire Department are assessing the home to determine how much structural damage there is.

