Woman Battling MS Gets Help With Home Remodel

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman battling Multiple Sclerosis got some help thanks to the generosity of others.

MSterious Miracles along with Mark Hammer Construction Company were at the woman’s home in Aurora on Tuesday to construct a wheelchair ramp to her front door.

The woman had to be carried up and down the stairs in her wheelchair because of complications of MS.

MSterious Miracles organized a fundraiser for the supplies and Mark Hammer Construction donated the labor.

“We try to be good neighbors to the people around us and one of the ways to do that it to help your neighbor. Whether it’s mowing somebody’s lawn, fixing a door that fell down for someone or building a handicap ramp, if you have the skills give them the skills,” said Mark Hammer with Mark Hammer Construction.

