2 Arrested After Chase, Crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A chase in Douglas County ended with a crash at C-470 and Yosemite.

The pursuit began when Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an alarm at Castle Pines Liquor just before 3 a.m.

When deputies arrived, people in a car sped away. That’s when the pursuit began northbound on Interstate 25.

Deputies deployed spike strips on I-25 but the suspects drove around them. When the suspects reached C-470, the sheriff’s office told CBS4 the suspects turned around and intentionally struck a deputy’s vehicle.

The crash happened at C-470 and Yosemite.

Two people were arrested. No one was hurt.

