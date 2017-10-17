2 Arrested After Chase, Crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A chase in Douglas County ended with a crash at C-470 and Yosemite.
The pursuit began when Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an alarm at Castle Pines Liquor just before 3 a.m.
When deputies arrived, people in a car sped away. That’s when the pursuit began northbound on Interstate 25.
Deputies deployed spike strips on I-25 but the suspects drove around them. When the suspects reached C-470, the sheriff’s office told CBS4 the suspects turned around and intentionally struck a deputy’s vehicle.
The crash happened at C-470 and Yosemite.
Two people were arrested. No one was hurt.