Colorado Sends 20 Fire Engines And Their Crews To Help In California

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of firefighters from fire departments across Colorado are heading west as wildfires continue to engulf California.
The deadliest and the most destructive group of fires in California history have been burning in Sonoma County and other areas this month.
Colorado officials announced that crews from the following departments will all be leaving Monday for a 14-day deployment. All will be bringing a fire engine with them, except for the Douglas County crew:
Hotchkiss Fire District
Poudre Valley Fire Authority
Northeast Teller County Fire District
Telluride Fire Protection District
Upper Pine River Fire Protection District
Lake Dillon Fire Rescue
Berthoud Fire Protection District
Fairmount Fire
Tallahassee Volunteer Fire Protection
South Metro Fire Rescue
Elk Creek Fire Department
Arvada Fire Protection District
Greeley Fire Department
Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control Alamosa Engine
Aspen Fire Department
Grand Fire Protection District
Aurora Fire Rescue
Thornton Fire Department
Lefthand Fire Protection District
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
The crews will be heading to Chino, California.
Last week, CBS4 reported that many Colorado firefighting agencies had added their names to a national list of crews available to respond to California if needed. Resources in neighboring states, like Washington and Oregon, have already been helping their Pacific neighbor.
A second group of Colorado firefighters could also head out later this week.
