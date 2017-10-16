Aurora Starts New Push To Increase Black Voter Turnout

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Government officials in Aurora started a new campaign Monday called “Black Votes Matter.”
Supporters of the cause are going door to door with signs ahead of the city election.
They say African-American turn out in Aurora’s last election was down 50%.
“We know that issues matter to them, we know that candidates matter to them, and we know that outcomes matter to them,” Justin Cooper, Deputy Director of the Criminal Justice Reform group said. “That’s why we believe it is vitally important with our campaign, Black Votes Matter, here in Aurora to help increase voter turnout.”
Aurora residents will decide five city council races this November.