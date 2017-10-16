COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest defensive lineman Adam Gotsis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Al Michaels Sorry For ‘Sunday Night Football’ Weinstein Joke

DENVER (AP) — NBC play-by-play man Al Michaels has quickly apologized after making a joke about Harvey Weinstein during “Sunday Night Football.”

Al Michaels (credit: George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Michaels mused in the middle of the third quarter of the game between the New York Giants and Denver Broncos that the Giants were “coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein.” His on-air partner Cris Collinsworth replied with a laugh and told Michaels “only my L.A. guy comes up with that one.”

The comment got a negative reaction on social media and Michaels apologized in the fourth quarter for “being a little flip” with his reference to Weinstein, who faces sexual misconduct allegations. Michael added that “it was not meant in that matter.”

John Elway, right, and broadcaster Al Michaels, left, look on from the field prior to a gave between the Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sept. 27, 2014. (credit: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

CBS late night host James Corden apologized earlier Sunday for Weinstein jokes made at an event in Los Angeles on Friday.

