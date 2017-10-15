Officer Gets Checked Out After Possibly Being Bitten By Wanted Suspect

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in downtown Denver say an officer ran after a wanted suspect early Sunday evening and it ended with him possibly getting bitten at the end of the chase.
A Denver police spokesperson said it appears no guns were fired and that the suspect is in custody.
The incident happened at 17th Street and Lawrence Street, and a large police presence was seen there at 6 p.m. while an investigation took place.
Police at the scene told a CBS4 crew the officer who was involved in the foot chase wasn’t able to use his radio during the chase, which prompted a big response from the department, who worried for the officer’s safety.
It’s not clear if the officer was taken to the hospital or not.
The suspect’s name hasn’t been released and it’s not clear what crime he was wanted for.