Broncos Receivers Sanders, McKenzie Both Hurt

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos star receiver Emmanuel Sanders suffered a right leg injury on Sunday night against the New York Giants, and soon afterwards fellow receiver Isaiah McKenzie was also hurt.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders leaves Sunday night’s game. (credit: CBS)

A Giants defender fell onto Sanders’ leg and Sanders’ ankle appeared to roll over.

Sanders wasn’t able to put weight on his leg and after getting checked on the sideline briefly he was placed on a cart and driven to the locker room.

A few plays later McKenzie was hurt while trying to catch a pass. He, too, had to be driven on a cart to the locker room.

