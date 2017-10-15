East High Parent OK With No Charges In ‘Forced Splits’ Case

By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s district attorney on Saturday announced she will not file charges in the case of cheerleaders at East High School who were forced into doing painful splits during practice.

The videos showed eight girls crying out in agony and repeatedly asking their coach to stop.

“I saw the video and I was like whoa that’s kind of messed up, she’s screaming and stuff,” said Bobby Danahey said, a junior at East High School.

DA Beth McCann said her office extensively reviewed the details of the case and there were two key findings:

– Although a cellphone video from the cheerleading camp led by then-coach Ozell Williams in June was released that sparked a national controversy, there were differing accounts of what actually happened that day.

– Opinions differ on the use of the training technique, which involves, in the East High case, the coach pushing the participants into a split position. It is sometimes known as “power stretching.”

“From my understanding it can be a common practice, not that I agree with it but I know that it was investigated by the police,” explained Carolyn Fortino, whose kids go to East High School.

“It’s their responsibility to charge him and if they didn’t charge him, then I don’t think he did anything criminally wrong.”

While she won’t pursue charges, McCann made her feelings on the matter clear.

“The individual involved should not be a coach in high school sports and he no longer is,” she said in a prepared statement, referring to Williams, who was forced out of his position in late August.

“The principal and athletic director of the school have retired and resigned. The message should be clear that this type of technique has no place in high school cheerleading coaching. The bad judgment of the coach, however, does not constitute a prosecutable crime.”

Coach Ozell Williams was fired later in the summer. Many parents and students at East High School tell CBS4 that they believe Williams acted irresponsibly.

“The firing was probably the best that could be done,” Fortino said.

The superintendent of Denver Public Schools issued a statement that they appreciate the partnership of the Denver Police Department and the Denver District Attorney’s Office in this matter.

Superindent Tom Boasberg said in the statement “Our top priority has been, and will continue to be, the safety and well-being of our students.”

Ozell Williams told CBS4 that he is working with his attorney and is looking forward to telling his side of the story soon.

Makenzie O’Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017. Read her bio, follow her on Twitter at @makenziepokeefe or email her your story ideas.