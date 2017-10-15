Chris Harris Jr. Plays In 100th Regular Season Game

DENVER (CBS4) – Chris Harris Jr. has officially gone from undrafted free agent to 100 regular season games played in the NFL.

The veteran Denver cornerback achieved the career highlight when he started in Sunday night’s Broncos-Giants game.

Harris is in his seventh year in the NFL. He played at Kansas in college and, after not being picked in the 2011 NFL Draft, he signed with the Broncos and played in all 16 regular season games as a rookie. He recounted to CBS4 a year ago that the following season is when things really started to click.

“I would say my second year in the league, Monday night (against) Phillip Rivers. I got the chance to start that game and I had two picks that game. And that was kind of the game that I kind of understood I belong in this league,” he said.

Harris has chalked up numerous stellar games for the Broncos since then. He was named an All-Pro last season — for the second time — and the Denver Athletic Club named him their Athlete of the Year earlier this year.