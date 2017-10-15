Broncos Defense Struggles On Giants’ First Drive

DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time this season, the Denver Broncos defense has given up points on an opponent’s opening drive.

Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas kicked a 25 yard field goal after New York drove to the Broncos 7 yard line in the first quarter of Sunday night’s game at Mile High.

The only real highlight for the Broncos defense on the drive was a sack by Shaquil Barrett for a two yard loss on third down. That play forced the Giants to make the field goal attempt.

So far the Broncos have looked somewhat rusty after their bye week. They came out with a 3-and-out on offense before the Giants’ scoring drive.

