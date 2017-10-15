It’s Been 8 Years Since The ‘Balloon Boy’ Saga In Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Eight years ago one of the strangest events in Colorado history occurred.

Richard Heene and Falcon in 2009 (credit: CBS)

On Oct. 15, 2009, Richard Heene led police and media on a chase across Colorado’s skies and wound up shutting down Denver’s airport in the process.

Heene, of Fort Collins, said he feared his 6-year-old son Falcon had crawled into his homemade, UFO-shaped hot-air balloon before it accidentally sailed away.

The balloon in flight (credit: CBS)

People across the country tuned in to watch live news helicopter video of the balloon floating across northern Colorado and even close to Denver International Airport (which led to the airspace closure).

It turned out Falcon was not inside the weather balloon and law enforcement later suggested the ordeal was a hoax.

For many years afterwards, the Heenes denied their part in any hoax. Richard pleaded guilty in November 2009 to a charge of attempting to influence a public servant.

A month later, he was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

His wife Mayumi received 20 days in jail. The family was ordered to pay $36,000 in fines.

Richard Heene’s balloon lands after its long flight across the skies of north-central Colorado. (credit: CBS)

A year later, the Heenes moved away from Colorado.

A high school playwright wrote a musical that was based on the “Balloon Boy” saga, as it came to be known, and it was staged in Colorado three years ago.

