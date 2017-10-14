Man Sent To Prison For Kicking Roommate To Death

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A Sheridan man who beat his roommate to death was sentenced Thursday to 45 years in prison.

Michael Jon Stevens, 31, pleaded guilty July 12 to 1st Degree attempted murder and reckless manslaughter in the 2016 death of Steven McManus, 48.

On August 29th, 2016, Stevens phoned 9-1-1 to report he had killed his roommate.

Officers found McManus inside the apartment on the floor “amid the scene of a violent crime,” according to a news release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Stevens, seated outside the apartment, was taken into immediate custody.

Stevens eventually told detectives he returned to the apartment at 5 a.m. and McManus offered him meth.

“After ingesting the meth,” the release states, “Stevens said he had the sudden realization that drugs had ruined his life and that McManus was responsible for getting him addicted again, and he took his frustration and anger out on McManus by beating him.”

McManus retreated to a bathroom and locked the door. Stevens attacked the door, breaking it, and resumed assaulting McManus.

McManus fell to the floor and Stevens kicked him in the head.

“When the victim stopped moving, Stevens stated he thought McManus was ‘playing possum,’ so he kicked him again.”

Stevens did not call for help until nearly two hours after the fight.

“This defendant could have stopped the beating three different times before it turned from an assault into a homicide,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Gary Dawson, who prosecuted the case. “Instead, he literally went through a door to get at the victim, and once the victim was down, continued to kick him until he was dying. Then callously and with a shocking lack of concern, he did not call for help until Mr. McManus was beyond help.”

“This defendant has demonstrated that the best place for him is prison,” said District Attorney George Brauchler. “He savagely beat someone with whom he had a relationship then did nothing to help him. The family of the victim will live with this defendant’s actions forever, and he deserves to sit behind bars and think about what he did.”