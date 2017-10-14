Latest Forecast: Cooler With Gusty Winds Kicking Up

Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – A fast moving cold front will be pushing across Colorado during the course of the day. This system doesn’t have much moisture for Colorado but, will create strong gusty winds during the afternoon.

dave satellite radar 3 Latest Forecast: Cooler With Gusty Winds Kicking Up

Some of the wind gusts across the region could push from 30 to 40 mph from the mountains down across the plains. There will be a slight chance for a little snow in the northern mountains and a quick shot of rain or rain mixed with snow from Cheyenne into some of our northern Denver Suburbs. This shot will not last long.

There is a Red Flag Warning for parts of southern Colorado from noon to 7pm.

alerts fire nutu Latest Forecast: Cooler With Gusty Winds Kicking Up

Sunday will be less windy and a little warmer across the state. The Broncos play the Giants in prime time on Sunday night. Weather will be cool but, mild for October.

21 Latest Forecast: Cooler With Gusty Winds Kicking Up

A warming trend will take over to start next week with the return of the soothing seventies. We may have to worry about a higher fire danger by mid-week.

5day Latest Forecast: Cooler With Gusty Winds Kicking Up

fall colors Latest Forecast: Cooler With Gusty Winds Kicking Up

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Cooler With Gusty Winds Kicking Up

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch