Latest Forecast: Cooler With Gusty Winds Kicking Up

DENVER (CBS4) – A fast moving cold front will be pushing across Colorado during the course of the day. This system doesn’t have much moisture for Colorado but, will create strong gusty winds during the afternoon.

Some of the wind gusts across the region could push from 30 to 40 mph from the mountains down across the plains. There will be a slight chance for a little snow in the northern mountains and a quick shot of rain or rain mixed with snow from Cheyenne into some of our northern Denver Suburbs. This shot will not last long.

There is a Red Flag Warning for parts of southern Colorado from noon to 7pm.

Sunday will be less windy and a little warmer across the state. The Broncos play the Giants in prime time on Sunday night. Weather will be cool but, mild for October.

A warming trend will take over to start next week with the return of the soothing seventies. We may have to worry about a higher fire danger by mid-week.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera